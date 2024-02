In a world where development has robbed many animals of their habitat, humans must learn to coexist with animals, including birds. After all, development often occurs to serve our needs at the expense of theirs.

Birds, like the Asian koel, do not harm us – they simply sing, and only during their mating season (Keep the number of Asian koels in check, Feb 14). Their calls are no different from our children crying incessantly when they are upset or screaming and laughing loudly when they play.