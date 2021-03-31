Forum: Let retiree continue gardening at another site

Amid the call for local environmentalism and the greening of our surroundings, it was unfortunate that the rule of law was applied to a retiree for encroaching on state land with his gardening venture, as reported in The New Paper (Retiree, 75, ordered to clear his secret garden in forest, March 26).

Having an oasis such as this garden guards against the ailments of age, as well as mental health issues.

What I see in Mr Goh is an active retiree with initiative and enthusiasm, living a healthy retirement, which should be applauded.

On a personal note, I also engaged in a minuscule form of secret gardening while in primary school.

At various obscure and green thickets in the eastern parts of Singapore, I would grow rambutan, durian and mango trees from seeds salvaged from the dining table.

I would try to cycle to these locations on weekends to tend to my small crop, often with a personal touch of fertiliser.

My rambutan and mango trees bore fruit - this yielded delight and a wonderful satisfaction that I believe is amplified in Mr Goh.

Over the years, increased urbanisation led to the trees' removal.

It was refreshing to read two days later that The Straits Times expanded the report to include other like-minded individuals (Secret gardens, mini lodge and shrine hidden in Singapore's forests, March 28).

Perhaps the authorities could allow Mr Goh to continue at another site in Choa Chu Kang.

There are many pockets of greenery in the country that could afford similar projects.

With agricultural skills (much like construction and other forms of manual labour) lost among Singapore's paper-chasing youth, this revelation of Mr Goh's secret garden may be the shovel of good soil we need to encourage horticulture.

Cheng Ching Siang (Dr)