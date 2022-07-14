Forum: Let religious groups lease school fields, sports halls on weekends

There have been reports on the issue of church and temple leases expiring, and the lack of interest in land parcels for place-of-worship hubs (Religious groups hope to pay less for leasehold land after policy review; Launch of faith hubs hits snag as bids fail to win sites, both July 12).

School fields and sports halls are seldom used, if at all, on weekends. It is such a waste.

Could we not explore the option of leasing them out for worship purposes? This could especially interest smaller religious groups.

Logistics issues like security, cleanliness, rental charges and so on can easily be addressed with some practical policy changes and administration guidelines.

Philip Siow