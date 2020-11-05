Forum: Let pupils write more creative compositions

The way the English language is taught in schools here has evolved over the years.

Narrative writing is one challenging area for many primary school pupils. In the continuous writing section of the English exam, pupils are given a topic and three pictures, and are expected to create a coherent plot with believable characters.

Although writing a narrative from different perspectives is encouraged, more often than not, pupils prefer to stick to the safer route of writing a story from the first-person point of view since they lack confidence and training.

Nowadays, children are more exposed to a wide array of cartoons and fantasy movies that invariably stray from reality. Primary school children are enthusiastic about spinning tales that revolve around enchanted creatures in a magical world or life in outer space.

Unfortunately, a general consensus prevails that narrative writing should be steeped in logic from start to finish in order to judge one's proficiency in writing. Some pupils find this quite restrictive and stressful. It stifles their creativity and dampens their spirits because they struggle to weave a seamless logical story.

I believe that writing a fantasy story requires as much skill as any other piece of writing, since the fundamental elements of writing remain the same. Also, the kind of creativity that is invoked in such writing is exceptional.

Pupils must be given the opportunity to embrace their preferred genre of writing. Schools should also teach pupils how to write in less conventional genres.

This way, there is more joy in writing for all, which is the real objective of the exercise.

Srividya Thyagarajan