Forum: Let people use Internet banking to submit bid for COE

It is heartening to learn that about $30 million was given out in rebates to buyers of fully electric cars and taxis, and that in the second half of last year, 7.2 per cent of total new car registrations were electric vehicles ($30m in rebates given out last year in EV early adoption scheme, Jan 11).

Car owners are indeed heeding the Government's call to phase out internal combustion engines.

I am also seeing a small number of authorised dealers removing certificate of entitlement (COE) premiums from car package prices.

This makes it possible for someone to bid for and successfully secure a COE before committing to a car purchase, and is a step in the right direction.

However, I do question why individuals still have to go to an ATM to submit a bid for a COE, with Internet banking available only to corporate account holders.

Perhaps the Land Transport Authority could revisit this issue.

Roy Ong Ban Guan