Forum: Let people know how to put out electrical fires

I am writing with regard to the article "Man dies after PMD catches fire in lift" (June 5).

The article mentioned that residents had extinguished the fire in the lift with buckets of water before Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers arrived, so this prompted me to write in.

The SCDF needs to increase the public's knowledge of electrical and fire hazards, so that those who try to extinguish fires can do the right thing before SCDF arrives.

Water is a good conductor of electricity. Therefore, it is not advisable to use water to put out an electrical fire.

In a lift, there are electrical components that may cause sparks of fire. Using water may increase the chances of electrocuting the victim.

I hope SCDF continues to increase awareness of these types of fires and how to put them out.

Peter Leong Ephraim