Forum: Let MPs focus on other roles besides estate maintenance

I support Bukit Batok MP Murali Pillai's suggestion that the Housing Board should bear the responsibility of maintaining housing estates instead of the town councils (Let HDB maintain housing estates to manage rising costs: MP, May 11).

Town councils were established 33 years ago and it is now time to relook and rethink the role of town councils and MPs.

Mr Murali's assertion that residents of older flats could potentially be helping to bear the higher maintenance costs of newer flats is also spot on. Since newer blocks of flats have features such as green areas, maintenance costs will inevitably increase.

HDB should look into lowering the costs of daily maintenance.

As it is, MPs have their hands full helping their constituents with their problems and representing constituents' concerns in Parliament, among other things.

Let MPs perform their many roles and leave the running of the housing estates to HDB to keep maintenance costs as low as possible.

Heng Cho Choon