Forum: Let grandparents find joy in their grandkids without burden of full-time care

As a grandparent myself, I agree wholeheartedly with Mr Yong Chee Wei (Grandparents should not be pressured into being primary carers of kids, Jan 24).

Caring for grandchildren is a joy, but seniors should not be expected to make it their full-time occupation.

This is especially so for large families. It is unrealistic for an elderly couple to handle many lively children.

This discussion speaks to the wider range of issues that young couples must tackle when deciding to have children.

Grandparents who are asked to care for a grandchild should have the ability to adequately do so, not just in terms of finances and material considerations, but also time.

A newly created family unit should have some level of independence and self-sufficiency.

Passing the buck to the generation that came before should not be the first resort.

Paul Chan Poh Hoi