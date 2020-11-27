Forum: Let families combine SingapoRediscovers vouchers

The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) says the SingapoRediscovers Vouchers cannot be stacked or combined with another person's vouchers to make redemptions as they are meant for personal use.

I suggest that STB review this policy and allow family members living in the same household to combine their vouchers. This will promote family ties and allow a family to enjoy an outing together.

Merchants will not lose out as they will earn the value of the vouchers whether used singly or combined.

Tan Chor Pheng