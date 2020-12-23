Forum: Let delivery services continue as an option for Comfort cabbies

While I am heartened that taxi drivers are getting additional rental relief from cab operators in the midst of a pandemic (Taxi drivers to get at least $300 monthly in extra rental relief, Dec 19), I am puzzled that taxi company ComfortDelGro has also cancelled the delivery services that the drivers were doing (ComfortDelGro cans delivery service, Dec 19).

The company explained that the service was stopped late last month because demand for normal taxi jobs rose after phase two of Singapore's reopening.

However, ComfortDelGro Taxi chief executive Ang Wei Neng noted that while passenger numbers had grown to about 70 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels, drivers were earning less in fares.

Although passenger numbers are no longer at alarmingly low levels, demand has yet to recover fully. If drivers are still earning less despite the rise in demand, isn't it wise for the delivery services to remain as an option for taxi drivers if they want to do extra jobs to supplement their income?

ComfortDelGro can strike a good balance by giving taxi drivers this option while ensuring traditional taxi services are not compromised.

Sean Lim