Forum: Let cyclists report which areas need drain grating replacements

I refer to Forum writer Danny Chow's letter on drain gratings (Cost should not be obstacle to preventing accidents, Sept 28). There is no need for national water agency PUB to systematically inspect all the drain gratings as this would take too long.

Why not get cyclists involved in the process, by having them report which gratings need to be repaired or replaced most urgently? PUB could then act on these reports.

It could set up a website dedicated to receiving reports, with an alphabetical listing of roads and the status of the gratings there.

Cyclists could check if a report has already been submitted for the location they want to flag, to prevent PUB from being swamped by reports of the same place.

The location's status could be set as "In Process" or "Done" to indicate the progress of the repair or replacement.

Involving cyclists who regularly use these routes would greatly speed up the inspection process and reduce costs.

Most importantly, the gratings could be made safer much sooner.

Gwee Jin Eng