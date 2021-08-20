Forum: Let cruise ship crew get Covid-19 vaccine

On a recent cruise with Royal Caribbean (Quantum of the Seas), I was dismayed to find out that most, if not all, of the ship's crew had not been vaccinated against Covid-19.

I find this unsettling, despite the fact that they are not Singapore citizens or residents, and therefore not covered under our national vaccination campaign.

The Quantum of the Seas (and World Dream) are the only two cruise ships homeported in Singapore and allowed to sail during this pandemic. And cruise passengers are restricted to Singaporeans and permanent residents (PRs).

This seems like a weak link to me as thousands of Singaporean and PR cruise passengers may be potentially exposed to Covid-19 on each trip.

Philip Ou