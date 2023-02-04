Forum: Let CPF Board do its job to come up with sustainable interest rate

I refer to Mr Arthur Pan Yongzhen’s letter, “Review of CPF Ordinary Account interest rates needed” (Feb 1).

The Central Provident Fund (CPF) Board already reviews the interest rates on the Ordinary Account, Special Account, and MediSave Account quarterly, while the interest rate on the Retirement Account is reviewed annually.

While I understand and share Mr Pan’s concerns, I must caution against any major changes in the CPF interest rates, and the calculation formula, given the currently volatile financial environment.

On Feb 1, the US Federal Reserve announced its smallest hike in interest rates in almost a year. Locally, some economists expect inflation to taper significantly towards the end of 2023. This is a very different environment from 2022.

We should also avoid subjecting CPF members to unnecessary quick changes and fluctuations in interest rates, especially those who take on HDB concessionary loans which are based on CPF rates.

Let us allow the CPF Board to conduct its regular reviews to provide a considered interest rate that is sustainable in the longer term. We can also play a part by keeping watch over the more financially vulnerable in our society and alerting social workers if the need arises.

Kenny Chua Chien Yee