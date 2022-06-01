Forum: Let children be children at playgrounds

In Singapore, most heartland pre-schools are strategically located near a playground.

Playgrounds are places where young children play to release pent-up energy, challenge themselves, work on their gross motor skills, observe how others play and interact, and practise their friendship-making skills as they get other children to play games with them.

With happy and energetic children, naturally there will be excited chatter, laughter, some screaming or squabbling.

However, some pre-school teachers have mentioned to me that teachers have to put a lid on children's exuberance due to the neighbourhood complaints about "playground noise".

Given Singapore's heat and humidity, and unpredictable rainfall, the window of time for children to be out at playgrounds is already extremely limited.

Can we as a community learn to appreciate the "noise" as the sound of happy children? Where else can our children play freely? Surely we do not want to see children sitting around quietly staring at their screens?

A playground without the sounds of happy children is nothing but a monument.

Childhood is fleeting. Let children be children at the playgrounds.

Rebecca Chan (Dr)