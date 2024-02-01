Forum: Lessons to learn from Malaysia’s improved football standards

Malaysian football has taken a big step forward in recent months. Leading up to the AFC Asian Cup, Malaysia had lost only one match out of 11 matches played. Out of these 10 matches, Malaysia drew twice with Syria, and once with China, and defeated Kyrgyzstan.

What is noteworthy is that these opponents were ranked within the top 100 of Fifa rankings. At the AFC Asian Cup, Malaysia drew 3-3 with South Korea in their final group match (South Korea through to Asian Cup last 16 after 3-3 draw with Malaysia, Bahrain top, Jan 25).

The Malaysia national football team is punching above its weight in terms of results, and several key points of its successes are worth noting.

The appointment of South Korean coach Kim Pan-gon in 2022 has been a big factor in revolutionising the national team’s footballing philosophy, specifically the concept of proactive football. In a recent interview, he revealed that Malaysia now has a well-defined game model that it uses, allowing the team to “take on any team, any time”.

At every opportunity, the coach instils a sense of belonging, belief and a dose of patriotism into his players. An insider revealed that he wanted the team to be treated as representatives of the nation – Malaysia’s best who deserve respect.

The natural question which follows is how the Singapore footballers perceive themselves as ambassadors of Singapore football.

Such a perception has to follow from the level of support by the public, and is inextricably linked to the twin questions of the public’s belief in the Unleash The Roar project to uplift Singapore football, and commitment to supporting this project.

Finally, coach Kim maintains taking full accountability for Malaysia’s failure on the pitch, along with being transparent on his goals for the team. These goals relate to the current and subsequent Asian Cup tournaments.

I believe these goals are measured, practicable and, crucially, achievable. This is because the coach has largely built a foundation which the football ecosystem can relate to and give its full support.

So what is the evolution of Singapore football?

Cheng Zhongyi