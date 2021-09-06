Forum: Lend a hand if someone needs help with returning tray at hawker centrte

Tray return enforcement got off to a good start, with most patrons clearing their own trays last Wednesday (Enforcement of tray return rule kicks in at hawker centres, Sept 2).

However, the elderly, wheelchair users and those with walking difficulties may face challenges in returning the tray after their meal.

The fear of being slapped with a fine may cause distress to the people who face such challenges.

I appeal to the able-bodied to lend a helping hand should they encounter anyone who needs help to return his tray.

It would reflect well on our society as a kind and caring nation that brings out the best in its people.

Bennie Cheok