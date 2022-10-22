Forum: Legislation not a panacea and everyone has role to play in strengthening workplace fairness

We refer to the letter by the Association of Women for Action and Research (Aware), “Upcoming workplace discrimination legislation must combat under-reporting” (Oct 15).

Workplace discrimination of any form is not tolerated. Under the Tripartite Guidelines on Fair Employment Practices, employers are required to treat all employees fairly and with respect at every stage of employment.

The Tripartite Alliance for Fair and Progressive Employment Practices (Tafep) looks into all reports of possible workplace discrimination.

In cases where discrimination is substantiated, Tafep refers the employer to the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) for further investigation and enforcement action. Tafep also provides resources and conducts training on fair employment practices.

The Government’s two-pronged approach of education and enforcement, and stepped-up efforts over the years to tackle workplace discrimination, have yielded encouraging results. In March this year, MOM released the findings of the Fair Employment Practices survey which captured the lived experiences of about 4,000 individuals over 12 months.

MOM’s survey is designed to draw sound inferences about the Singapore population through the random selection of a nationally representative survey sample.

The results of the MOM survey showed that the incidence of workplace discrimination encountered by employees and job applicants in 2021 was 8 per cent, down from 24 per cent in 2018.

We are meeting Aware to share more about our survey methodology, which reflects the situation accurately.

We encourage those who have experienced workplace discrimination to come forward so that their grievances can be addressed, and discriminatory practices nipped in the bud.

We recognise that some workers may hesitate to seek help for a variety of reasons.

As indicated in the White Paper on Singapore Women’s Development, the Tripartite Committee on Workplace Fairness has set out plans for legislation to:

Require employers to set up formal grievance handling procedures.

Protect confidentiality of the identity of persons who report workplace discrimination.

Prohibit retaliation against employees who report workplace discrimination.

Legislation alone, however, will not be a panacea.

Everyone has a role to play in strengthening workplace fairness culture.

Employers need to make fair employment practices a priority. Community organisations like Aware can continue to refer cases to Tafep and support our efforts to combat workplace discrimination.

Lastly, employees should report discriminatory practices to Tafep and also consult Tafep if they are unsure about their discrimination experience. They can do so via www.tal.sg/tafep/contact-us or by calling 6838-0969.

Pamela Lee

Director, Special Projects

Ministry of Manpower