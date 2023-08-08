Forum: Learning science is not about providing standard answers

We thank Madam Ng Yee Cheng for sharing her concerns about whether schools are aligned with the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board on how pupils should answer science questions (Answering PSLE science open-ended questions not so straightforward, Aug 3).

The primary science curriculum aims to spark pupils’ interest in science and cultivate a sense of curiosity about nature. The focus is on strengthening pupils’ understanding of scientific concepts and applying them to real-world situations, and not on rote memorisation of “standard answers”.

Consequently, our school-based and national science examinations are designed to evaluate pupils’ understanding of scientific concepts, and their ability to apply these concepts to different contexts.

For example, pupils may encounter questions on a topic they have studied before, but applied in another context. When answering questions, pupils can explain in their own words.

In school-based and national assessments, the number of marks allocated to a question indicates how much is expected of the response. Marks will be duly awarded to pupils as long as their responses show correct understanding of the scientific concepts in the given context.

In marking, teachers look for sufficiently clear explanations that reflect understanding of scientific concepts.

For example, when asked why the temperature of an object decreases, a response such as “the object loses heat” shows conceptual understanding of the direction of heat flow. On the other hand, a response such as “the object becomes colder” is just a paraphrase of the question and could suggest a misconception that an object can gain “coldness”.

The Ministry of Education will continue to work closely with schools and teachers to guide our pupils, and foster in them a love for learning and discovery in the field of science.

Ong Kong Hong

Divisional Director, Curriculum Planning and Development 1

Ministry of Education

Yue Lip Sin

Chief Executive

Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board