Forum: Learning history and literature makes a person more discerning

After reading the two Forum letters, "S'poreans should follow the example set by their country and be active bystanders" and "Proud that Singapore took a stand on war in Ukraine" (March 15), I thought about the relevance of history and literature in today's world.

How will historians and students of the future study this era and think of the war in Ukraine? What will students write in the essays analysing the war? There will be more than one narrow angle, because in studying history, I have never come across a major world event caused solely by one factor.

In recent years, many students and parents have expressed displeasure at having to learn subjects such as history and literature. I believe it is to a person's detriment if he views these subjects as no longer useful.

One has to go back to history to establish the truth. And as for literature, it teaches one to pay attention to the language used - including the choice of words or the use of repetition - and how it is used to guide the reader in a certain direction or evoke a certain emotion.

We live in an era of information overload. The knowledge and skills one learns from history and literature could be applied to better understand present-day texts and news articles.

A person may not be very good at history or literature in school, but the process of learning these subjects will help him to become more discerning.

Grace Chua Siew Hwee