Forum: Learn how to act safely in wildlife encounters

I refer to the news articles, "Woman injured by wild boar outside HDB neighbourhood shops in Yishun" (March 11) and "Wild boars in Zhenghua estate raise safety concerns for children and elderly" (March 15).

MP Edward Chia noted that the gates and barricades surrounding the Zhenghua nature park had been faulty. Wild boars are adept at digging and can dig a gap big enough for them to squeeze through to get past the fence lines.

As the more recent article noted, the main concern is the feeding of wildlife happening in the estate. This can happen directly, with residents or passers-by actively feeding the animals, or indirectly, when food waste in the estate is not managed properly.

More importantly, the aftermath of these incidents and the online chatter show that Singaporeans are relatively clueless about what to do when they encounter wildlife.

Considering that not everyone is comfortable with wildlife at close range, it would serve us well to know about the dos and don'ts of wildlife encounters.

As developments around Singapore displace animals, there will be more interactions between native wildlife and people.

Available food also draws these animals out of their usual haunts to access human food sources that they cannot get in the forest. While doing so, these shy creatures can get spooked and become disoriented.

When a large animal like a wild pig panics and tries to dodge people in a crowded space after accessing human food, incidents like the one in Yishun can happen.

It has been suggested that students be taught about our native wildlife in school, among the many nature-based initiatives that have been proposed since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic as people became more attuned to nature.

Though encouraging, all these measures may take time to come to fruition.

Instead, we should learn about wildlife etiquette so that we are prepared to act appropriately and safely in future encounters.

People should keep a safe distance of around 2m to 3m from the animal. They should stay even farther away if they are afraid and cannot keep their composure.

Being alert and aware of one's surroundings also helps. The Yishun incident happened in a place where people would not expect to see a wild animal.

Wild boars are prey animals and have bad eyesight. Their first instinct is to escape as quickly as they can. They do not pause to think or plan their escape route, and given their size and force exerted when charging, they can become a hazard when people are not attentive to their surroundings.

Toh Yen-Lin