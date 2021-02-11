Forum: Learn from accident and ensure safety

We should learn from the fatal accident at Safra Yishun and ensure that a similar incident does not recur, instead of sounding the death knell for an activity that has been enjoyed by many in the past (Are high-risk activities essential to character-building?, Feb 8).

Such activities are not meant only for character building, they also add variety to the learning journey.

If we were to impose restrictions all round, then we should also ban children from swimming, cycling, skateboarding and more, as these activities carry their own risks too.

Many of these activities are good for boys, to prepare them for the rigours and hard training of national service.

It is always sad to lose someone so young, but instead of being overprotective, we should learn from the lapses and build a safer environment for our young.

Seah Yam Meng