Forum: Learn about a country’s social norms first before a visit

Updated
Jun 11, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
Jun 11, 2024, 05:00 AM

Being a good tourist is about being respectful, open-minded, and considerate of the local culture, people and environment (How to see the world without being disliked, June 9). It’s not about being the centre of attention or parading around like a clueless, entitled brat.

When travelling to another country, it’s essential to understand the cultural nuances to avoid unintentionally offending the residents.

In Japan, for instance, it’s considered impolite to blow your nose in public, as it’s seen as a private act, and doing so can lead to some “side-eye” from the locals. In some African countries, touching someone’s head is a major no-no, as the head is considered sacred. Some countries like Thailand don’t particularly like people showing affection in public.

It’s usually a good idea to learn something about what the social expectations are before you go to another country, so that you don’t accidentally do something stupid.

Most tourists are ignorant of the laws of another country. But if they apply common sense, behave responsibly and observe the local population, it is unlikely they will get into serious trouble.

Like the writer mentioned, we should behave as if we are an ambassador for our home country, because we will be seen as such, for better or worse.

Sim Joo Geok

More On This Topic
Forum: What readers are saying

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top