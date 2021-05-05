Forum: Leak does not fall under scope of goodwill scheme

We refer to Madam Whing Yeok Leng's letter, "Hoping HDB can help cover cost to repair ceiling leak out of goodwill" (April 29).

Flat owners are responsible for the maintenance of the interior of their flats.

The Goodwill Repair Assistance (GRA) scheme is meant to resolve leaks in the floor slab between flats caused by wear and tear. It is a goodwill scheme designed to help break any impasse between neighbours over repair works, and minimise inconvenience caused to affected home owners.

Under the GRA, the Housing Board co-pays 50 per cent of the cost of repair works, while the remaining 50 per cent is shared equally between the upper- and lower-floor flat owners.

Madam Whing reported to HDB about a leak in her kitchen ceiling on March 10. We inspected her flat on the same day, and established that the leak was from the water supply pipe within her flat, which she had encased with PVC trunking.

As this did not fall under the scope of the GRA scheme, we advised her to engage a contractor for the repairs.

Madam Whing acknowledged the source of the leak, but continued to request co-funding for the repair under the GRA scheme. We have responded to her on several occasions and also reached out to offer assistance, such as providing a list of recommended contractors and referring her to the Community Development Council for financial assistance, if needed.

Our efforts to contact Madam Whing over the phone and through visits to her home have not been successful so far. While we will continue to contact her, Madam Whing can also contact HDB via the contact numbers we gave her.

Michelle Ng

Director

Housing Maintenance

Housing Board