Forum: Laws in place to ensure safe and responsible unmanned aircraft operations

The Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and the Singapore Police Force thank Mr Andy Tan and Mr Phillip Tan Fong Lip for their letters (Do existing drone laws protect privacy adequately?, May 25; and Check drone nuisance now before things get worse, May 30).

We assure them that there are laws in place to ensure that unmanned aircraft (UA) are operated in a safe and responsible manner.

The use of UA, including drones, in Singapore is regulated under the Air Navigation Act, which protects aviation, public safety and security (such as the prohibition of carriage of dangerous materials).

All commercial UA activities and certain recreational or educational activities (depending on the weight of the UA and location where the UA is operated) would require a permit under the Air Navigation Act or its subsidiary legislation.

In addition, any unmanned aircraft weighing 250g or more needs to be registered with CAAS before being operated.

With or without a permit, all UA operators are required to operate the UA in a manner that does not pose a danger or cause harassment to another person.

The operators also need to ensure that they do not commit any offence under existing laws in Singapore, such as the Penal Code.

Members of the public who encounter a UA being flown in a manner that may constitute an intrusion of privacy, pose a danger to life and property, or cause harassment to a person, are advised to make a police report. Action will be taken against those who have breached the law.

For more information on unmanned aircraft regulations and guidelines, please refer to the CAAS website (https://www.caas.gov.sg/public-passengers/unmanned-aircraft).

Tan Kah Han

Chief Technology Officer

Senior Director (Unmanned Systems Group)

Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore

Brenda Ong (Superintendent)

Assistant Director (Public Communications Division)

Public Affairs Department

Singapore Police Force