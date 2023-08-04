Forum: Latest dengue information on NEA website and myENV app

We thank Edgar Lee for the letter, “Update case numbers on alert banners” (July 29).

The National Environment Agency (NEA) uses various channels to update residents on the dengue situation. The colour-coded dengue banners (red, yellow, green) are one such channel. These banners provide easy visual cues to alert residents to take the necessary preventive measures.

The banners also indicate the number of dengue cases in the cluster. For large clusters, the case numbers on the banners are not updated once they exceed a certain threshold.

We will consider your feedback when we next review our dengue outreach.

Residents can access the latest information on each cluster, including the total cases since the start of the cluster and cases in recent weeks, via the myENV app or the NEA website. The case count is updated daily.

At the Toa Payoh cluster, NEA has worked closely with community partners to conduct outreach activities. Residents were engaged through house visits and community events, urged to take immediate action to prevent mosquito breeding, and protect themselves and their loved ones.

Community partners also shared dengue prevention messages on their digital and social media platforms, raising further awareness.

NEA has intensified mosquito control measures and dengue communications since the start of the dengue peak season in May. Publicity materials are produced in different languages and carried on various platforms, including television and lift lobby digital screens at housing estates.

A concerted effort is crucial to prevent the further escalation of dengue cases. Every individual’s action matters, and together, we can fight dengue.

Tony Teo

Group Director

Environmental Public Health Operations