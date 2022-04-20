Forum: Later school start times may not be ideal solution

Schools have the autonomy to start later, but I urge them to consult all affected parties before applying that autonomy, as there are several side effects (Many secondary schools still expect students to arrive before 7.30am, April 18).

First, although 7.30am seems to be early, it is actually a convenient time for most parents, as they and their children can leave the house together for work and school.

If the children start school later, their parents may have to leave the house before them for work. Leaving the children at home alone and having them lock up the house in some cases may not be safe, especially for primary school children.

Second, pushing back start times would affect bus operators, as they would not be able to provide transport for workers, international school students and childcare centres after the early morning school run (Later start for primary pupils could affect school bus sector, April 18).

This might result in an increase in school bus fares, as the bus operators would be able to operate only school runs.

Third, starting school later may not result in students getting more sleep, especially teenagers. Many of them would just delay going to bed if they do not need to wake up early for school.

Student Lauren Fong was right to say that ensuring sufficient time for sleep requires self-control and good time management (Sleep deprivation a result of too many distractions in tech-rich society, April 18).

Hence, pushing back school start times may not be the solution for sleep deprivation.

Lee Yim May