Forum: Larger housing supply at each launch will offer more choices and reduce competition

We refer to the article “Some buyers hope for more BTO options, others rue move to hold just one sale of balance flats yearly” (Jan 9). It carried some views that fewer Build-To-Order (BTO) and Sale of Balance Flats (SBF) exercises in a year could result in perceived keener competition among applicants.

We would like to clarify that this will not be the case and, in fact, it is quite the opposite.

The BTO flat supply for each year remains unchanged regardless of the number of launches in a year. With the same number of flats spread across three BTO launches instead of four, flat buyers can look forward to a larger housing supply and a wider range of flat options at each sales launch. Applicants will thus face less competition and enjoy a higher chance of success in finding a flat that meets their budget and needs. In addition, a wider gap between sales launches will provide applicants with greater certainty as it reduces the extent of overlaps between flat selection exercises.

As for SBF flats, the total yearly supply is much smaller than BTO flats, ranging from 7 per cent to 25 per cent of the annual BTO supply in recent years. However, due to their shorter waiting times, demand for SBF flats can be as high as BTO flats.

For example, if there are 1,500 SBF flats for sale and 10,000 SBF applicants, launching them in one instead of two exercises will reduce the application rate by half, to 6.6 from 13.3. Splitting the limited flat supply over two exercises, each with 750 flats on offer, is equivalent to having all SBF flat applicants applying for a single BTO project. This will significantly reduce the chance of success and lead to more disappointment for applicants.

To help home buyers, especially first-timers, move into their new homes and settle down quickly, we will launch about 2,800 BTO flats with shorter waiting times of less than three years this year. We will also recalibrate our building programme so that over time, such flats form a larger proportion of our supply of new flats.

Emily Ang

Acting Director (Marketing & Development)

Housing & Development Board