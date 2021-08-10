Forum: Large families are still unable to dine out together

I have four children aged six, eight, 10 and 15. The three of us in the family who are eligible - the oldest child, my spouse and I - have been vaccinated.

The relaxation of pandemic restrictions from today does not do enough for families with more than five members.

As many cheer the chance to dine out or visit friends, the six of us will still be at home.

The rules are also unfair to young children because, to dine in at a restaurant, children must be from the same household.

This means that I cannot take my eight-year-old out for a snack with one of his friends.

Associate Professor Alex Cook, vice-dean of research at the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said that steps should be taken to reduce the impact on children of pandemic-control measures (Time for Singapore to firm up Covid-19 exit strategy: Experts, Aug 6).

I couldn't agree more.

Because restaurant dining has vaccination and/or testing requirements, the group size limits can and should be different from home visitor limits. I suggest the authorities increase the group size limit for people dining in restaurants, assuming all the people over 12 are vaccinated or test negative, to eight or 10.

Children from different households should also be allowed to dine in together.

Tay Su Lian