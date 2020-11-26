Forum: Large crowds and relaxed measures at Terminal 3

There are new waves of Covid-19 infections hitting many other countries, and we in Singapore should count our blessings that the case count here is relatively low.

This is, of course, due to the part played by everyone to keep Singapore safe.

When I visited Changi Airport Terminal 3 with my family last Saturday evening, we were shocked that people could just walk straight into the mall from the basement level two carpark.

There was no barricade or personnel to ensure that everyone had checked in with SafeEntry and that they had their temperatures taken before entry.

There were big crowds at the Changi Festive Village, mostly concentrated at the exhibits, and at the tokidoki attractions. I did not notice any safe distancing ambassadors managing the crowd.

Anyone could also walk about the arrival hall, mixing with travellers.

Are we getting so complacent that the measures were relaxed at T3?

The festival will run till January and many parents will take their children there during the school holidays. I dread to think what would happen should any virus cluster form there.

Victor Lye