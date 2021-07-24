Forum: Landlord going the extra mile to help Singaporeans

I am a restaurateur with three outlets - soon to be two, because I can no longer sustain the third one by the end of this month.

The woes facing the food and beverage sector are well documented, so I shall not detail our struggles further.

I am writing in instead to highlight a rare spot of good news I received from my landlord, Taiko Properties, which is owned by a Spanish family who are naturalised Singapore citizens.

My landlord's representative reached out to inform me that the landlord will be waiving our rental for next month as a gesture of support for his food and beverage tenants.

And more than that, he is visiting each tenant to offer his encouragement in person.

The rental relief is obviously very critical to us, more so when it is not mandated by the Government, but it was his simple gesture of walking the ground that won me over.

During this time, when most of us are exhausted from trying to survive this pandemic in a competitive society, I am proud to report that there are still many in our community - including the foreign-born among us - who are going the extra mile to help Singaporeans.

Raymond Lim Siong Heng