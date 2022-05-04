Forum: Lack of job security adds to young adults' anxiety

I refer to the report that two in five Singaporeans have had mental health issues, with the statistic being even worse - one in two - for those aged 15 to 35 (Survey finds 2 in 5 S'poreans have mental health struggles; initiative launched to drive action, April 30).

Many factors contribute to mental health issues, but I believe one significant factor is having little to look forward to in the future.

As the father of young adults, I find it disturbing to see young Singaporeans being offered work on a one-year contract basis, which does not provide them with job security, much less give them hope of future career progression and being stable enough to start a family.

Young adults provide Singapore with the foundation of a strong nation. To support them, the Government and businesses should abolish temporary contracts for young adults that are shorter than three years.

If young adults feel more assured about the future, I am confident that it would do a lot to reduce their anxiety levels.

David Wong