Forum: Lack of concerted disapproval during conflicts spurs rogue leaders on to act

I agree with Mr Teo Chen Wei that it is important to show that Singapore stands with the international community on the war in Ukraine (Important for S'pore to stand with international community on Ukraine, March 2).

In the past, however, countries have shown that they practise selective sympathy and intervene only when a conflict is likely to have a negative impact on them.

During many of the military conflicts of the past two decades, the international community has not been united in its response, as some countries saw no benefits, and in some cases even saw drawbacks, to intervening.

Selective sympathy encourages rogue leaders and regimes to act with impunity, knowing that the world would not act in concerted disapproval.

This reinforces the point that Singapore has to develop its own strong defence capabilities. It may not get the help when needed during a conflict if intervention is not strategically useful for others.

Agnes Sng Hwee Lee