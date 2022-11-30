Forum: Lack of awareness of Type 1 diabetes can lead to mean or insensitive comments

As a parent of a child who has been living with Type 1 diabetes for almost nine years, I was very happy to read The Straits Times article detailing this condition, an autoimmune disease with no known cause (Father says son gets told ‘he must have eaten a lot of sweets’, Nov 28).

The article will definitely raise public awareness of a condition that affects children like seven-year-old Joshua Wong, who was diagnosed with the condition three years ago, and my son.

My heart goes out to Joshua, his parents and all other families who have a child living with Type 1 diabetes.

My son was diagnosed at the age of 10, and it has not been easy for him.

I often asked the nurses at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital why schools do not organise talks during assembly about Type 1 diabetes, so that children will be aware of it and not make mean or insensitive comments about those with the condition.

In fact, many adults need to be educated about the condition as well; I was not aware of it before my son’s diagnosis.

I thank ST correspondent Elisa Chia for the article.

I really hope even more can be done to raise public awareness of Type 1 diabetes.

Kiranjit Kaur