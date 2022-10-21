Forum: Lack of action against vaping may send wrong message to children

As a mother of two young children, I am very concerned about the increasing incidence of vaping in Singapore.

Recently, my children were at the playground with their friends when they noticed a group of teenagers vaping at a nearby badminton court.

My children asked if I was going to call the police to report them, since vaping is banned in Singapore. I hesitated, as I did not consider it an urgent or life-threatening matter.

Later, I found out that the “right” action to take was to report the matter to the Health Sciences Authority.

Perhaps the police should be called in such instances so that prompt action can be taken against those caught vaping.

If no action is seen to be taken by the authorities despite the frequency of vaping incidents, children will get the wrong message when they see repeat offenders in the neighbourhood.

Huang Jia Hui