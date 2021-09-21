Forum: Kusu Island pilgrimages adhere to safe management measures for religious services

We refer to Mr William Goh's letter, "Test the unvaccinated visiting Kusu Island" (Sept 17).

This year's Kusu pilgrimage season adheres to the prevailing safe management measures (SMMs) for religious services, which stipulate that congregational and other worship services at places of worship can be held for up to 50 unvaccinated worshippers at a time.

There is a safe capacity limit of 30 people at any one time within the premises of Da Bo Gong Temple, and 15 people at any one time within the keramat on Kusu Island - within the prevailing SMMs for religious services for unvaccinated worshippers.

In addition, visitors to Kusu Island are limited to 500 per day, and ferries to the island will observe a limit of 50 passengers for each hourly departure.

The Singapore Land Authority's safe distancing officers will be present on the island to remind visitors to adhere to prevailing SMMs. Visitors are also advised to stay home if they feel unwell.

Lilian Chua

Deputy Director, Estate Management

Singapore Land Authority