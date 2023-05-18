Forum: Kudos to Singapore athletes at SEA Games

I am impressed by the performance of Singapore’s track-and-field athletes at the SEA Games in Cambodia. The medals won attest to their fighting spirit. Kudos to Singapore Athletics president Lien Choong Luen and his committee for the hard work.

I would also like to congratulate Shanti Pereira for becoming the first Singaporean woman to complete the sprint double at the SEA Games (Shanti Pereira wins first 100m gold; 1st S’porean woman to get sprint double, May 13) and also her coach Luis Cunha (Meet the coach who lit the spark in sprint queen Shanti Pereira, May 13).

The future bodes well for Singapore athletics.

Chia Hearn Kok