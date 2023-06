I was delighted to read about migrant worker Selvam Arumugam’s windfall at a company event (Migrant worker wins $18,888 at Squid Game-inspired company event, June 1).

The company, Pollisum Engineering, should be given credit for organising such an event and giving out a total of $100,000 in prize money.

Aside from the thrill of the game, the migrant workers had a chance to win a life-changing jackpot of a prize.

Phillip Tan Fong Lip