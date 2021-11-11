Forum: Kudos to Esplanade for well-run Baybeats event

Baybeats is Singapore's annual alternative music festival and its groundbreaking 20th edition was held over the last weekend at the Esplanade.

Having attended practically all the iterations including the latest, I want to extend my appreciation to all the Esplanade staff involved in organising Baybeats 2021 for a job well done.

Though not the first indie music festival held at the Esplanade during the pandemic, this felt like a coming-out party because its scale was comparable with those held pre-pandemic, and it ran like clockwork.

And the local bands and acts were such a revelation.

In what was probably the quirkiest moment in the festival, Electrico frontman David Tan asked the audience to put their hands in the air and "give thanks to the almighty... Esplanade".

He was not very far from the truth.

Colin Lim