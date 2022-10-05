Forum: Knowledge and skills transfer from global talent easier said than done

Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng assured Singaporeans that employers must practise fair consideration in their selection of candidates, and that the Ministry of Manpower will act against employers found to be discriminatory (S'poreans will not miss out on senior roles amid schemes to draw global talent: Minister, Oct 1).

He said that having the right complementary talent here will add to the number of opportunities available to Singaporeans now and in the future.

Singaporeans agree that we need complementary talents here to help our economy to develop faster and grow stronger.

However, it is difficult to translate the expectations of knowledge and skills transfer into reality. People protect their own interests, and it is difficult to expect expatriates to train Singaporean subordinates who would eventually become a threat to their jobs.

Dr Tan said the Government supports businesses in growing the local talent pool through leadership development schemes such as the International Postings Programme.

I believe such schemes make more meaningful progress in the development of local talent.

Therefore, more resources should be channelled to them to achieve this mission, so that Singaporeans can climb the corporate ladder instead of "being trapped in middle management", a concern expressed by Workers' Party MP Jamus Lim.

Harry Ong Heng Poh