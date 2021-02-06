Forum: Know myopia control options when discussing eye health

The high incidence of myopia in children, and myopia-related eye degeneration in adults, should make eye health one of our nation's top healthcare priorities.

The article by Dr Marcus Ang and Dr Audrey Chia serves as a good reminder and addresses some longstanding misinformation on myopia (Don't be short-sighted about myopia in children, Feb 1).

The Singapore Optometric Association (SOA) would like to explain the optical options mentioned in the article, so that the public can make informed choices when discussing myopia control with eyecare professionals.

First, spectacle lenses. There are new spectacle lens designs that help to slow down myopia as well as correct vision, as opposed to standard lenses that only correct vision.

The children in the studies that tested these lenses were aged six to 13 and myopia control effectiveness ranged from 14 per cent to 64 per cent.

Second, myopia-control day wear contact lenses. There are regulatory-approved disposable contact lenses that have been proven to slow myopia by about 52 per cent.

They have demonstrated an excellent safety profile and acceptance by children as young as eight, according to published scientific papers.

Third, orthokeratology. This refers to the reshaping of the cornea (the clear front surface of the eye) using a specially designed rigid, oxygen-permeable contact lens.

The lens is worn during sleep, removed when awake, and myopia becomes temporarily corrected for most of the waking hours. Studies have shown that orthokeratology gives about 45 per cent effectiveness in myopia control.

A comprehensive eye examination, consideration of lifestyle needs and discussion of benefits and risks of any myopia control intervention are crucial in determining which type of myopia control would be most suitable for the individual.

SOA supports evidence-based, objective and holistic approaches to myopia control and anticipates more information emerging from ongoing myopia research worldwide.

Meanwhile, we urge the public to restrict screen time and have more outdoor hours for children to improve their eye health.

Also, involve optometrists in myopia management and primary eye care.

Chui Wen Juan

Vice-President

Singapore Optometric Association