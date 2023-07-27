Forum: Kindness shown makes Singapore holiday memorable

I have visited Singapore a few times for a holiday, but last week’s visit with my family was the most memorable.

On the day of our departure, my daughter realised her spectacles case was not in her bag just as we arrived at Changi Airport.

I contacted Hotel Bencoolen to ask for help to check our room, but the staff could not find the case.

As we were about to check in our baggage, the airline staff told us there was a taxi driver with something for us, waiting at the terminal entryway. My husband went to meet the driver, who passed the spectacles case to him.

We are very grateful for the quick response by the hotel staff and the cabby. Singapore people are truly kind.

Sandra Setiadi Suhendra

