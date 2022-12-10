Forum: Kind, gentle grandmum inspired her to become a nurse

I refer to the report, “Universities must respond to trends, like demand for lifelong learning: DPM Heng” (Dec 7), and the letter, “Crucial for the young to have the discernment and courage to make their own career decisions” (Dec 8).

I have a nursing degree, and work as a nurse at a public hospital.

Nursing is a calling. It is not an easy job, but I believe it is a very meaningful job. My grandmother worked as a nurse until she retired. She is the kindest and most gentle person I know, and she is my inspiration.

When I first told people that I wanted to be a nurse, some questioned why I chose “to wipe people’s backsides” for a living.

My family has always given me the freedom to choose my own profession. We have only one life to live. We must choose our own path so that we will be resilient when we face difficulties in life.

My heart is full when I work in the hospital wards because I love taking care of my patients. I am thankful to have the full support of my hospital, which has always encouraged me to do my best.

Work is not just about money and prestige. It is about the people that we work with and the human connections that we make. Let’s work together and build a kinder and stronger Singapore together.

Emily Yap Yong An