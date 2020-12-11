Forum: Keep vibrant atmosphere of Waterloo Street alive

The report on the street vendors in Waterloo Street brought me back to 1957, when I used to patronise the Indian rojak stalls in Waterloo Street near the old St Joseph's Institution (Waterloo St vendors to move into allocated lots from January, Dec 9).

When the hawker stalls were demolished, a page in our food culture history was obliterated.

Fast forward to the present day, with crowds gathering around the Kwan Im Thong Hood Cho Temple and Sri Krishnan Temple, raising concerns over public health and safety.

Many devotees visit both temples to pray as some believe that two gods are better than one. This represents a demonstration of our multiracial and multi-religious society where devotees show respect to gods of other religions.

It was reported that vendors operating along the pedestrian mall in front of the temples will have to be licensed to operate from designated lots at a cost of $48.15 a month.

A number of the vendors are elderly folk, and it would lessen their burden if the authorities were to impose an incremental charge of, say, $30 for the first year, $40 for the second year and $48.15 for the third year, and thereafter review the fee every five years.

I hope the authorities will also reserve an area big enough for ice-cream sellers, buskers and street magicians.

Buskers, snake charmers and other street performing artists will bring about a livelier atmosphere to the area, which is popular with locals and tourists, especially during events such as Christmas, Chinese New Year, Mid-Autumn Festival and birthdays of gods.

Waterloo Street has always been a vibrant place because of the temples, shops and the nearby food centre. Visitors like to savour this part of old Singapore where different cultures have thrived since the 1950s.

We would do well to preserve our culture for future generations.

Heng Cho Choon