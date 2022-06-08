Forum: Keep Singapore's waterways free from trash

I refer to the report, "S'pore launches national strategy to tackle growing problem of marine litter" (June 5).

I joined a kayak waterways clean-up at Marina Reservoir in January. Although the waterways looked clean, I picked up a lot of trash like plastic straws, plastic bottles and plastic bags.

Reducing waste is important, and it's equally important to bin our trash correctly and not throw it into our waterways. Let us all do our part in keeping Singapore's waterways and seas clean.

Perhaps we can start to educate students from a young age, and make beach and waterway clean-ups part of the school curriculum. As a secondary school student, I remember going to East Coast Park to pick up trash.

Emily Yap Yong An