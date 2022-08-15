Forum: Keep minimum age of 21 for gambling at all venues

I welcome the new laws on social gambling in Singapore (New laws on social gambling in Singapore to take effect from Aug 1, July 31). They will set clear parameters for what is acceptable.

I am quite puzzled, however, by one of the changes under the new Gambling Control Act, which will make it an offence for those under 21 to gamble, except at Singapore Pools outlets where the minimum age is 18.

I do not understand the reason for this difference.

Gambling is a vice that should not be encouraged, especially among the young.

Hence, I do not agree that the laws should differentiate between gambling at a casino and gambling at a Singapore Pools outlet.

The minimum age should be 21 for all gambling forms and at all gambling venues.

Foo Sing Kheng