Forum: Keep in mind risks and challenges when switching jobs

It is not surprising that many people would consider job-switching at some stage in their career (Poll: Over 78% may switch jobs if pay rise lower than inflation rate, Nov 26).

There are numerous possible reasons for considering such a switch. They include better work-life balance, better career opportunities, better remunerations and benefits, a more conducive working environment or the pursuit of a job that is a better fit for one’s passion or skills.

Occasionally, unpleasant relationship issues with colleagues and superiors could also result in a desire to switch jobs.

Decades ago, when many were living below the poverty line, the thought of job-switching rarely came to mind. Putting food on the table was a top priority, as was ensuring that one’s children attained the best academic qualifications possible.

As living standards increased, job-hopping became more prevalent.

Although the saying is “nothing ventured, nothing gained”, it is also imperative to be prudent as there are risks and challenges involved when venturing into new working environments or accepting new responsibilities in a different company. Moreover, having frequent job changes reflected in one’s resume could be viewed negatively by potential employers, resulting in applicants not being considered for jobs.

One’s career is a long and winding road. Remain optimistic and circumspect to face the challenges and uncertainties ahead. Be hard-working and maintain good working and social relationships, while waiting for more suitable opportunities to surface along the way.

Lim Kheng Yee