Forum: Keep-fit programmes in ActiveSG sport centres being reviewed

We thank Ms Shu Moo Yoong for her feedback (Focus on quality of activities, not quantity, to keep seniors active, Dec 12). We are also heartened to hear that our ActiveSG aqua aerobics interest group programmes at Jurong East Swimming Complex and Jurong Lake Gardens Pool have supported Ms Shu and other participants to keep fit and enjoy a healthy lifestyle.

ActiveSG is currently reviewing the type and frequency of programmes offered across all sport centres, including the aqua aerobics programmes, taking into account public demand.

Sport Singapore strives to update its offerings regularly to provide a good range of popular sports and interest group-based physical activities to the community. ActiveSG has engaged Ms Shu to update her on alternatives she can consider.

We recognise that regular physical activities and events are important, as they provide opportunities for our community, especially seniors, to socialise and maintain an active lifestyle. We will continue to press on in our efforts to provide quality programmes and activities to support Singaporeans in adopting a healthier lifestyle.

S. Parameswaran

Deputy Director, Public Relations

Sport Singapore