Forum: Keep an open mind when advancing public health in region

I refer to the commentary by Professors Teo Yik Ying and Margaret Chan (Singapore is well-placed to play a bigger role in global health, July 7).

Having worked in South-east Asia, including several years in Cambodia, I fully agree that Singapore can do more to advance global public health in our region.

I would add two points. First, while we are well-positioned to aid our South-east Asian neighbours in their own health system transformation journeys – whether by virtue of our human capital, health outcomes, or status as a knowledge, research and innovation hub – we should be careful not to assume we have “arrived”.

We should keep an open mind, seek to understand the unique cultural contexts of our neighbours, and not assume that innovation or new technology flows only from high-income countries to their low- and middle-income counterparts.

In fact, The Lancet Global Health published in 2020 highlighted that health innovations are sometimes most effective when they emerge bottom-up from local and community organisations, especially since expensive programmes designed for high-income countries may not be suitable in resource-limited settings.

Second, adopting a purely biomedical approach is only one part of the global health solution.

Singapore’s own Healthier SG reforms show that health and social integration is needed to address our own pressing challenges by bringing family doctors, community care, social organisations and policymakers from different sectors together to improve health outcomes for our people.

Similarly, interdisciplinary approaches are needed if Singapore is to sufficiently address the public health gaps in the region.

Timothy Fang