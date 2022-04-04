Forum: Keep an open mind and consider complex historical, current circumstances

I find Forum writer Ho Hoe Theng's characterisation of Singaporeans with a different take from his on the war in Ukraine unwarranted (Analyse issues objectively to thwart foreign influence, April 2).

His labelling of such Singaporeans as gullible and unable to independently and objectively analyse the issues involved in the conflict is unfair.

He seemed to suggest that some Singaporeans are so incapable of thinking robustly that they are vulnerable to manipulation by foreign elements with sinister intentions to harm us.

His conclusion seems to have been based on the inputs of his circle of friends, some of whom he said "may not even know where Ukraine is".

I would suggest that Mr Ho keep an open mind to consider the complex historical and current circumstances at stake in the war in Ukraine, which involves not only the two warring parties, Russia and Ukraine, but also the 30 Nato nations, especially the United States, Britain, France and Germany.

As in most conflicts, all sides have their own seemingly justifiable positions, none of which is absolutely right or wrong to the exclusion of all others.

I believe that once a framework can be accepted by all parties directly or indirectly involved in the war, there will be a chance to reach a compromise to end this horrible war, with each party achieving some objectives and forgoing others.

Hopefully, an ideal and sustainable outcome can be found to declare all parties as winners.

Ang Ah Lay