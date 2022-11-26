Forum: Kebaya has strong roots in Indonesian culture too

I acknowledge that the kebaya is a shared cultural heritage across South-east Asia (S’pore, 3 partners to nominate kebaya for Unesco list, Nov 24).

However, I find it odd that Indonesia is not among the partners – Singapore, Brunei, Malaysia and Thailand – that are nominating the garment for Unesco’s intangible cultural heritage list.

The kebaya has strong roots in Indonesian culture. Indonesian women wear the kebaya frequently throughout the year, for weddings and graduation ceremonies, on Kartini Day that celebrates the birthday of a women’s rights activist, and during other celebrations and state events.

The Perempuan Berkebaya Indonesia (Indonesian women wearing kebaya) community has also been growing all over the country to promote the wearing of the kebaya in everyday life.

I appreciate the four countries’ joint effort to put the kebaya on Unesco’s intangible cultural heritage list. It was reported that the National Heritage Board (NHB) said the countries welcome other countries to join the nomination. I suggest NHB reach out to Indonesia’s Ministry of Education, Culture, Research, and Technology before submitting the nomination.

Harisma Andikagumi (Dr)